Russia and Ukraine’s battle over Crimean heritage heats up

Moonlit Night by Ivan Aivazovsky is among the 52 works from the State Museum Fund of Ukraine on Interpol's wanted list

The Swamp by Isaak Levitan is among the 52 works from the State Museum Fund of Ukraine on Interpol's wanted list



Road in the Forest by Ivan Shishkin is among the 52 works from the State Museum Fund of Ukraine on Interpol's wanted list

Makarye Village Arkady Rylov is among the 52 works from the State Museum Fund of Ukraine on Interpol's wanted list