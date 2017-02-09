Renaissance-influenced artist Joe Ramirez projects 'animated paintings' onto gold

10 February 2017
Hockney makes a big splash at Tate Britain while the heavy price of revolutionary art is tackled at the Royal Academy
Register if you don't have an account
With backing from Wim Wenders, first presentation of “Gold Projections” coincides with Berlin Film Festival
|
10 February 2017
Hockney makes a big splash at Tate Britain while the heavy price of revolutionary art is tackled at the Royal Academy
|
|
|
|
|
By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies.Accept cookies