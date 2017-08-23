Nick Cave and Jeanne Gang balance art and architecture in Chicago

A collaboration between the sculptor and performance artist Nick Cave and the architect Jeanne Gang on a site-specific work for Chicago’s Navy Pier is part of the ongoing transformation of the historic waterfront space from tourist trap into cultural destination. Here Hear Chicago, a performance series featuring work by Cave in a setting designed by Gang, opens on the pier during the fair Expo Chicago’s vernissage on 13 September and migrates to an outdoor location on Saturday as part of the programming for the Chicago Architecture Biennial (opening 16 September).



The pair met to discuss the tone and the atmosphere that Cave was after, then went off by themselves to develop their ideas before coming back together to review and revise. The cycle was repeated as the project took shape. “I really wanted her to do her thing,” says Cave, adding that he did not want to dictate. “It was more like a call and response.”



What emerge from this process was the concept for how the performers wearing various Soundsuits would interact with Gang’s objects. “They will all be silver, which I thought was great because it almost operates as a mirror, reflecting and picking up its surroundings. It has a lovely reflective quality but it also records,” Cave says.



But the fabricated objects designed by Studio Gang are more than pieces for the dancers to respond to—they define the performance space. Gang and Cave wanted a stage that could be changeable, could move to different parts of the pier, and could be used for other performance groups.



As Gang pondered the notion of a stage, she says she asked herself: “Couldn’t a stage be just an absence of stuff? Like a clearing in a forest?” Gang began to think about how some cultures create a clearing for traditional dances. She decided that, instead of making a stage as an object, she would create objects that define the space.



Since the pier extends 3,300 feet into the lake, buoys began to figure into Gang’s thinking. “Buoys move back and forth but they are on water; how do you do that in the land?” That led to the physics of self-balancing objects. The objects needed be soft, friendly, large-scale, and to fall down but not stay down. “Everything has an impact on the movement,” said Gang. “The visual impact of it, and the height, and the weight—it is all a balance.”



