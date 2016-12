David Adjaye, the lead architect of the Smithsonian's new museum of African American History in Washington, DC, will receive a knighthood. A frequent collaborator with artists, past projects include working with Chris Ofili on the Nobel Peace Centre in Oslo and The Upper Room installation (1999-2002). Ofili is also recognised in the New Year Honours list: the Turner prize-winning artist will receive a CBE.



Another CBE will go to Jenny Waldman, the director of 14-18 Now, for leading the UK-wide artistic commemoration of the First World War, which has resulted in high profile commissions by artists including Jeremy Deller and Peter Blake, among others.



Among those receiving an OBE from The Queen for their services to the arts are the co-founder of Lisson Gallery, Nicholas Logsdail, and the artists Bob and Roberta Smith and Ryan Gander.