New talent, Tropicana and a peep hole: London Design Festival rolls into town

The spotlight will be on recent graduates in a gallery show due to take place during London Design Festival, one of a number of projects taking place across the capital’s commercial sector. The exhibition, titled The Graduate(s), opens at Carpenters Workshop Gallery in Mayfair (4-23 September).The Paris-based design curator Lidewij Edelkoort, who describes herself as a “trend forecaster”, has made the selection. "Together with our assistants we scoured through 50 design schools all over Europe, looking at their best graduates from this year but also from the past couple of years. In some cases we asked academics and designer friends to suggest students and interns they believed were important individuals to note. We also kept our eyes open in Milan this April and visited some of the best academies during their graduation shows," Edelkoort tells us.The exhibition will include works by 14 participants whose alma mater include ECAL (Switzerland); Royal College of Art (United Kingdom); École National Supérieure des Arts Décoratifs (France); Royal Danish Design Academy (Denmark); LUCA School of Arts (Belgium), and Design Academy Eindhoven (the Netherlands). Participants include Anton Hendrik Denys and the French designer Aurelie Hoegy who both attended the Eindhoven school. "The gallery has given us carte blanche to show some quite directional projects, some of which are outside Carpenters' usual comfort zone," Edelkoort says.Christie’s is also getting in on the action, presenting a selling exhibition of works by the Swedish-Chilean designer Anton Alvarez and the UK sculptor Jonathan Trayte to coincide with the London Design Festival. The show Tropicana, which takes place at 103 New Bond Street (13-22 September), will unveil a “tropical landscape of sculptures and furniture”, according to a Christie’s statement.Alvarez’s fantastical creations—made of wood, electrical cords and thread—will be shown alongside Trayte’s organic objects cast in bronze. Cristian Albu, senior specialist and director, post-war and contemporary art at Christie’s, calls the pair “youth culture provocateurs”.Meanwhile, visitors become voyeurs at another Design Festival show opening at the Mazzoleni gallery in Mayfair. Mazzoleni Invites: DimoreGallery (5 September-24 September) is the inaugural exhibition in a series whereby design and fashion figures will respond to the gallery’s collection of Italian modern and post-war art. For (Un)Comfort Zone, the gallery will be reconfigured by the Milan-based interior design duo Britt Moran and Emiliano Salci.Visitors will encounter “five rooms, hidden behind walls… inviting observation through portholes with brass detailing,” says a gallery statement. Works by Alighiero Boetti and Fausto Melotti will be interspersed among the plush interiors.For a blast from the past, head to Tomasso Brothers Fine Art gallery where the London-born artist Jacob van der Beugel will display almost 200 ceramic vessels (Memento Mori, 16-24 September). Der Beugel, who was previously assistant to the high-profile ceramicist Edmund de Waal, puts his own spin on the 17th-century Dutch still-life tradition in the Design Festival show.