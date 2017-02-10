Curators resist pressure to hold sculpture show in Münster more often

Register if you don't have an account
German city debates whether to stage once-a-decade festival every five years
So far highlights include an underwater bridge across the harbour that can be crossed by visitors—giving the appearance they are walking on water—by the Turkish artist Ayse Erkmen. The German artist Andreas Bunte is creating a digital work that will exist on visitors’ mobile phones, an evolution of project he created in Bielefeld in 2009, while Romanian artist Alexandra Pirici is placing dancers in the Hall of Peace where the 1648 Treaty of Westphalia ended the Thirty Years’ War.
Peters hopes that this diversity will continue to demonstrate that, even after 40 years, SPM is still pushing at the boundaries of the definition of sculpture.
