Kassel’s city council has settled on a location to build a new Documenta Institute to serve as a research centre and to host events, conferences and exhibitions studying its significance in the contemporary art world.



The city has budgeted the construction of the new centre at €24m and plans to build it on a plot of land that is currently a carpark in the north of the city, close to the university. The German government will stump up €12m, the state of Hesse will provide a further €6m and the city will raise the remaining €6m.



The new centre will be managed by the Documenta team, the city of Kassel and the Fridericianum museum. The idea is to “keep alive the concept and experience of Documenta in the years between exhibitions”, the city council says in a statement.



The Documenta exhibition has been held every five years since 1955. The 14th edition opened in Kassel on 10 June and runs until 17 September. For the first time, the exhibition is split between two locations, with a section in Athens that runs until 16 July.