Javier Pes

Javier Pes is stepping down as editor of The Art Newspaper in the autumn after working at the publication for almost a decade. He joined The Art Newspaper in 2008, was appointed deputy editor in 2009 and became editor June last year.“This has been a hard decision to make but the time feels right to leave at the top of my game to write about a greater variety of artists and museums and pursue other projects,” Pes says. “I take special pride in the way The Art Newspaper has maintained its reputation for expert, in-depth and independent coverage of leading artists, museums, galleries, art fairs and auction houses, as well as reporting their gossip in an inimitable way.”Anna Somers Cocks, the chairman of The Art Newspaper, says: “Javier’s thoroughness, professionalism and respect for the truth have contributed consistently to the publication’s reputation for accurate and judicious reporting.” Pes is leaving in September, and will retain a close relationship with The Art Newspaper.“We shall now be hiring a senior editorial leader who can build on this good work and expand the brand into new kinds of reporting and activities,” she adds.