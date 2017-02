In a surprise move, the Henry Moore Foundation has teamed up with the luxury brand Burberry for a show at Makers House in Soho, London (21-27 February). The exhibition will include more than 40 works by Henry Moore, including Torso with Point (1967), shown alongside Burberry’s new fashion collection for men and women, which is inspired by the “creative process” of the late sculptor.



Under the new arrangement, the latest Burberry publicity campaign was shot on location at the Henry Moore Studio & Gardens in Hertfordshire, central England. A spokeswoman says that through the partnership, the Henry Moore Foundation is able to show Moore’s continued relevance and the influence of his work upon contemporary creativity. By partnering with a brand like Burberry, the Foundation can reach new audiences for Moore’s sculpture, she adds.



Meanwhile, the Henry Moore Foundation has been given an overhaul for its 40th anniversary, with a new visitor and archive centre due to launch in April. The £7m redevelopment of the Henry Moore Studio & Gardens has been overseen by London-based Hugh Broughton Architects.



The Henry Moore archive will be under one roof, located in a purpose-built development at Elmwood House, formerly a residential property. The new venue includes six climate-controlled rooms, and a project space for the digitising and conservation of materials.



An exhibition, Becoming Henry Moore (14 April-22 October), at the foundation’s studio and gardens will mark the opening of the new on-site development. The show charts the sculptor’s artistic development from 1914 to 1930, and includes Moore’s first commission, a First World War roll of honour for his secondary school in Castleford, west Yorkshire. The exhibition will then tour to the Henry Moore Institute in Leeds (30 November-18 February 2018).