Grenfell Tower may be adorned with works of art made by local schoolchildren under plans put forward by site officials. Eighty residents died in the tower block fire in west London on 14 June.



Michael Lockwood, the site and remediation manager, told The Sunday Times that scaffolding surrounded by netting will be erected around the 24-storey structure from the end of August. Site workers will remove debris and the tower’s cladding panels behind the covering.



Lockwood recently met primary school pupils in the area who said that looking up at the tower is upsetting. “I asked them if they would like to come up with paintings of what they would like to see on the building,” he said. The works would be projected on to the scaffolding screen.



Last month, family, friends and fellow artists filled St Mary’s Church in London’s North Kensington to commemorate and celebrate the young artist Khadija Saye and her mother Mary Mendy who died in the fire.