Frieze art fair, which takes place in autumn in London, is extending its presence into the summer months with the opening of its sculpture park in July. For the past two years, large-scale works have been installed in Regent’s Park to coincide with the start of Frieze in October and have remained in situ until the following January.



Dubbed London’s largest outdoor exhibition, this year’s sculpture park will feature works by 23 artists from the 20th and 21st centuries. They include three busts of black men by Thomas J Price (Hales), a six-metre-high cartoonish figure by KAWS (Galerie Perrotin), a white-enameled bronze tree by Ugo Rondinone (Sadie Coles) and a red steel sculpture of the outline of a wheelbarrow by Michael Craig-Martin (New Art Centre).



Clare Lilley, the director of programme at the Yorkshire Sculpture Park who has selected the works, says they “explore contemporary sculpture’s social role and reflection on the human condition and our environment”. An audio tour app, produced by Art Fund, featuring Lilley talking about the works will be available for download on 5 July.