The designs for the new Berggruen Institute in Los Angeles founded by the art collector and billionaire Nicolas Berggruen have been revealed. The high-profile Swiss architecture firm Herzog & de Meuron’s plans for the institute campus encompass a linear park, or “gardened plinth” moulded from concrete and wood, according to the Los Angeles Times Berggruen has bought a 447-acre plot in the Santa Monica Mountains, north of the Getty Center, for the political and cultural thinktank. The new institute will involve artists, writers, philosophers and architects. The Los Angeles-based collector Eli Broad and the former UK prime minister Tony Blair sit on the institute’s governance group. Last May, Berggruen announced plans to create a $500m endowment for the project.At the heart of the proposed Berggruen Institute is an area called The Frame where study spaces and offices will be located 12 feet above ground around a central courtyard; a spherical structure housing a lecture theatre will be sited in the centre. Another area comprises 15 units with private patios for visiting scholars; the northern end will house private quarters for Berggruen. The architect Jacques Herzog said that the work-in-progress is like “a monastery”. A spokesman for Berggruen declined to comment further on the plans.“The proposal has the feel of a last-of-its-kind design. It recalls a Los Angeles that has just about disappeared, a city of grand projects built on huge swaths of open land,” says the Los Angeles Times. Berggruen has filed the preliminary plans with the Los Angeles Department of City Planning.Berggruen is the son of the late German-Jewish dealer Heinz Berggruen. He founded the Nicolas Berggruen Charitable Trust to support the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (Lacma) and the Berggruen Museum in Berlin, as well as the institute. The trust’s collection includes works by Pablo Picasso, Andy Warhol and Gerhard Richter. G.H.