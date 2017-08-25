Abstract Expressionist dealer Samuel Kootz is at the centre of a new exhibition

Samuel Kootz installing an exhibition. (Courtesy Kootz Gallery records, 1923-1966/Archives of American Art, Smithsonian Institution)

The Fralin Museum of Art at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville joins a growing number of institutions and galleries holding exhibitions about the careers of art dealers.Today, 25 August, the museum opens Dealer's Choice: the Samuel Kootz Gallery, 1945-66 (until 17 December), which looks at the career and legacy of the New York gallerist who championed the Abstract Expressionists. The exhibition includes more than 50 works by artists like Robert Motherwell, Hans Hofmann, Adolph Gottlieb and William Baziotes.Kootz, an alum of the University of Virginia, came to prominence when he sent a 1941 "bombshell letter" to the New York Times lamenting the state of Modern art in the US. While noting the strong likelihood that the "future of painting lies in America," he admitted little excitement. "My report is sad. I have not discoveredbright, white hope.""It was really a rallying cry for American artists to take up the helm of the true avant-garde," says the show's curator, Rebecca Schoenthal. By the time he opened his gallery on East 57th Street in 1945, the call had been met. His first show of works by Fernand Léger also included examples by Motherwell, Baziotes, Fritz Glarner and Carl Holty, whom Kootz felt were good enough to show alongside the established French Modernist.In his 21-year career as a dealer, he presented more than 300 exhibitions, each of which ran for around two weeks. One of his most famous shows, the Intrasubjectives, opened in 1949, and included pictures by Jackson Pollock, Willem de Kooning, Mark Rothko and Hofmann.Importantly, each picture in the Fralin show comes directly from one of Kootz's exhibitions. "We have the exact provenance to show what exhibition each work was in," Schoenthal says. The show also presents ephemera, including a receipt for the first picture Kootz sold, a work by Stuart Davis to the collector Roy Neuberger. (In January 2018, the show travels to the Neuberger Museum of Art in Purchase, New York.)The exhibition is not the only recent show to focus on art through a dealer's lens. In September, the Peter Freeman gallery in New York opens Deadeye Dick: Richard Bellamy and His Circle (12 September-28 October), which looks at the career of the founder of the Green Gallery. It is organised by Bellamy's biographer, the art historian Judith Stein.Meanwhile, the exhibition Los Angeles to New York: Dwan Gallery, 1959–1971, which is organised by the National Gallery of Art curator James Meyer, explores the gallerist Virginia Dwan. It is on view at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art until 10 September.What explains this newfound interest? “I think as there is a broader understanding of the complexities of the art market, and the rising profile of contemporary art in particular, people are naturally drawn to the role the dealer has historically played in both the cultivation and promotion of talent," says the Fralin's director, Matthew McLendon. "Currently, with the increasing dominance of the fair system, and galleries closing their bricks-and-mortar locations to move to different operating models, it seems an ideal time to put this in a deeper context.”Schoenthal agrees. "The late 40s and early 50s are the nascency of where are are now," she says. "People are wondering where this phenomena came from and how we got here." The Kootz gallery is a good place to begin looking.