The next time you take an artistic snapshot with your iPhone, make sure to store it somewhere safe—it just might end up in a museum some day. The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York is inviting 24 artists to conduct exchanges with one another through their phones, sending images back and forth “in a game of visual ping-pong”.



The resulting photographs will be presented in the exhibition Talking Pictures: Camera-Phone Conversations between Artists (June 2017-January 2018). The images will be presented digitally, on video monitors and touchscreens, and as more traditional prints. The show, which has not been formally announced, aims to capture the way mobile phone cameras have revolutionised communication.