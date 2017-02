The Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) in New York has taken a very public stand against President Trump’s executive order on immigration—all without releasing a formal statement or sending a tweet. On Thursday night, curators reinstalled the museum’s fifth-floor permanent collection galleries with works by artists from the majority-Muslim nations whose citizens have been affected by the immigration ban.Paintings by Picasso, Matisse and Picabia were replaced with works by the Iraqi-born architect Zaha Hadid, the Sudanese painter Ibrahim el-Salahi and several Iranian-born artists, including Tala Madani, Parviz Tanavoli and Marcos Grigorian. The museum also installed a sculpture by the Iranian-born artist Siah Armajani in its lobby courtyard. (The news of the rehang was first reported by the New York Times .)Each new addition to the display is accompanied by a forceful wall label that reads: “This work is by an artist from a nation whose citizens are being denied entry into the United States, according to a presidential executive order issued on Jan. 27, 2017. This is one of several such artworks from the Museum’s collection installed throughout the fifth-floor galleries to affirm the ideals of welcome and freedom as vital to this Museum as they are to the United States.”Bureaucratic institutions such as MoMA are not known for rapid response and the museum rarely makes dramatic changes to its permanent collection display, but a spokeswoman tells us this was a speedy decision and execution. The Times reports that the museum has planned further additions to the display in the coming weeks.