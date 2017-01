La Maison Rouge in Bastille (Image: © Marc Domage)

Antoine de Galbert is closing Maison Rouge—his red-fronted art centre in Bastille, Paris—in 2018 after 14 years of activity. Galbert said the absence of long-term durability, the feeling that he could not do better in years to come, and the risk of “settling in” all contributed to the decision.“When I opened the Maison Rouge, I quickly realised that one day it would be necessary to bring it to a close, and I prefer to do so when it’s in top form,” he said.Galbert, who opened his first contemporary art gallery in Grenoble in southeast France, founded Maison Rouge in 2004. His aim was to defy categories, and he has shown lesser-known and isolated artists, such as the late Japanese artist Tetsumi Kudo in 2007, as well as private collections.For its tenth anniversary, Galbert presented his own collection. He has also exhibited the collections of Artur Walther and Hervé Di Rosa.Before closing Maison Rouge, which has been subsidised by his own foundation, Galbert will be showing the collections of the cinema entrepreneur Marin Karmitz and the toy collector Debbie Neff, along with exhibitions of Hélène Delprat and Ceija Stojka.