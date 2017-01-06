Custodians of the Holy Land: the Franciscans to open new museum in Jerusalem

Francesco De Mura, The Coronation of the Virgin, around 1730

A reliquary of the True Cross, 1628

A choral manuscript, 16th century

Friedrich Pacher, Jesus Walking on Water, around 1485

A vestment from St Saviour

Adoration of the Shepherds, around 1630

An artefact from the Franciscans' archaeological digs

A 12th-century sculptural capital depicting New Testament scenes from the Church of the Annunciation in Nazareth

An artefact from the Franciscans' archaeological digs

An artefact from the Franciscans' archaeological digs

The Franciscan's have operated an archaeological museum at the Monastery of the Flagellation since the early 20th century

The Franciscan's have operated an archaeological museum at the Monastery of the Flagellation since the early 20th century

Inside the exhibition at the Monastery of the Flagellation

A multimedia exhibition tells the story of the city and the worship of the Stations of the Cross

The Monastery of St Saviour near the New Gate in Jerusalem