Calling all caretakers: artists invite the public to camp out at stately home

Two British artists are inviting volunteer caretakers to experience a future without fossil fuels in the grounds of Compton Verney, the country home and gallery in the West Midlands. Inspired by the hippie communes of 1960s America, Alex Hartley and Tom James are building an off-grid dome from scrap materials to draw attention to the impact of climate change. Members of the public will inhabit the dome for five days at a time, while the artists run workshops on survival skills such as brewing mead and building a wind turbine. The project, called The Clearing (18 March-16 December), is part of a £2.5m restoration of the estate’s 18th-century park, designed by Lancelot “Capability” Brown.