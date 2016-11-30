Zaha Hadid's successor ruffles feathers

Miami was special to the late superstar Iraqi architect Zaha Hadid, who died in the city earlier this year and whose super-luxury One Thousand Museum residential tower dominates Biscayne Boulevard just across from the Pérez Art Museum Miami. But her company, Zaha Hadid Architects, is embroiled in a bitter row over a speech made by its director Patrik Schumacher at the World Architecture Festival in Berlin earlier this month. The architect ruffled feathers by saying that social housing should be scrapped and that public space should be privatised. Rana Hadid, Peter Palumbo and Brian Clarke, the executors of Hadid’s estate, said in a statement that they “totally disagree” with Schumacher’s opinions, stressing that Zaha would have been “totally opposed to these views”. What will Patrik do next? Watch this space.

