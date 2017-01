Pencil drawing by E.H. Shepard © The Shepard Trust

Today may be national Winnie the Pooh day—celebrated annually on the author A.A Milne’s birthday—but the end of the year will see an even bigger celebration of the lovable bear. The Victoria and Albert Museum (V&A) in London will be hosting the exhibition Winnie the Pooh: Exploring a Classic (16 December-8 April 2018). The show will look at the creative partnership between Milne and the illustrator E.H. Shepard, and will draw on the V&A’s large collection of his original drawings as well as proofs, letters and photographs. The star of the show will be the original Winnie the Pooh manuscript that will travel from its permanent home at the Wren Library in the University of Cambridge’s Trinity College.