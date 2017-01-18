Who will design baby Pia’s Wendy House for Julia Peyton-Jones?

The happy news that former Serpentine Galleries supremo Julia Peyton-Jones is a mother later in life took the art and architecture worlds by surprise when London’s Evening Standard newspaper broke the news yesterday (17 January). If and when a Wendy house is desired by baby Pia, Peyton-Jones will be spoiled for choice for designers, given the number of star architects on her Rolodex. As well as the likes of Bjarke Ingels, Frank Gehry, Peter Zumthor, Kazuyo Sejima and Ryue Nishizawa of Sanaa, to name a few who designed summer houses for Peyton-Jones when in charge of the Serpentine, there are artist-architects that she could hire. Ai Weiwei is a dab hand with bricks and mortar but if Beijing minimalism is a little too severe, Grayson Perry does a great mock-Essex Gingerbread.