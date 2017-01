Whatever happened to Steven Murphy after he stepped down as chief executive of Christie’s (“by mutual agreement with the board”) in 2014? His exit raised eyebrows—during his four-year tenure, Christie’s held its first auction in mainland China and expanded its online art sales—but the entrepreneur has now taken up another high-profile role, joining the board of London’s Victoria and Albert Museum. Murphy’s four-year stint as a trustee starts this month. A statement from the V&A, filling us in on his career path to date, notes that in 2015, he founded Murphy and Partners, a “bespoke art advisory with offices in London, New York and Hong Kong” (he has declared no political activity, the statement says).