Andrea Zittel's frontier spirit comes to Wiltshire

A slice of southern California’s Mojave Desert can be experienced nestled among the green rolling hills of Wiltshire in the west of England. The US artist Andrea Zittel, who lives in the desert 40 miles from Joshua Tree, has a solo show at the New Art Centre, the gallery in a country house setting at East Winterslow near Salisbury. East Winterslow is a long way from A-Z West, the artist’s ongoing experiment in living and working off-grid with coyotes for company. (Think dairy cows grazing at Roche Court rather than snakes rattling.) But Zittel’s The Flat Field Works on show at the New Art Centre (until 17 September) seem to radiate the desert’s heat whatever the English weather beyond the orangery gallery. The works on show include earth coloured woven textiles in geometric patterns, Minimalist gouaches that bring the Bauhaus to the desert, and an impressive piece of sculpture/furniture. Bench (after Judd) #1, is Zittel’s nod to Marfa, west Texas, and Donald Judd, another US artist who had the frontier spirit and travelled well.

