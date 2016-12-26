Wanted: Chartist demonstrators for Collishaw's VR piece

The virtual-reality revolution rolls on, as the British artist Mat Collishaw launches a Kickstarter campaign for his Thresholds VR project, which, he says, “will take participants back to the first major exhibition of photography in 1839”. Collishaw aims to recreate the show of early experiments in the medium, which was held at Birmingham’s King Edward grammar school. “It will place you inside the 1839 exhibition, where you will see the artefacts and touch the cases that housed them,” says Collishaw, who is hoping to raise £20,000. Pledge £500 or more and you can appear outside the windows of the virtual room as a Chartist demonstrator, which involves several hours filming against a green screen in period costume. A fire will crackle in the fireplace, and participants will feel the heat as they approach. The red-hot project is due to launch in May at the Photo London fair.