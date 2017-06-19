Walter Robinson's arty bedding in St Moritz

Walter Robinson, The Executioner Blood Vendetta (2017)

The veteran artist (and journalist) Walter Robinson is making his presence felt in Switzerland this summer with a show of works at the Vito Schnabel gallery in St Moritz (30 July-2 September). Robinson is an art world stalwart, having edited artnet from 1996 to 2012, and is also famous for his bon mots, having penned influential theses such as the 2014 article “Flipping and the rise of Zombie Formalism”. His celebrated paintings on bedsheets, known as The Americans, will be on show in St Moritz. “Bed sheets serve as an almost universal accessory to elemental manifestations of desire,” he says. One of the works, The Executioner Blood Vendetta (2017), was painted on Martha Stewart’s Whim collection, which features a charming camel pattern. Lifestyle guru Stewart wrote to Robinson, saying she “loved seeing the “innovative use of our sheets” in the show, proving that even domestic goddesses love arty bedding.