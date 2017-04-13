Tristram’s tip-top tweets

Tristram Hunt, the newly appointed director of the Victoria and Albert Museum in London, is fast becoming our favourite tweeter. The former Labour politician posts all sorts of helpful digital missives about events, personalities and hot topics at the V&A. Earlier this week, he declared online: “V worrying to see schools 'shedding' design & technology ‪http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/education-39527183 … We ‪@V_and_A stand ready to help.” But his best tweet so far plugs a top post at the museum, the head of visitor experience. “In the words of ‪@realDonaldTrump 'we have a great, really great, the best job' going ‪@V_and_A” (the striking social media post has made waves; one bemused tweeter has responded: “Bloody bizarre”).