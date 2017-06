You might not need a sudsy bath—but you will need a rinse—after a visit to a new interactive installation by the London-based sculptor Roger Hiorns, located in a lakeside park at Chicago’s Navy Pier landmark. The work, A retrospective view of the pathway, is made of three huge stainless-steel tanks that erupt with a non-toxic, biodegradable detergent foam. Visitors are welcome to frolic in the froth that spills out of the tanks onto the surrounding grass. The work was unveiled on 21 June as part of the Summer Solstice celebrations, and is also a sneak peek of what might be in store for the Navy Pier’s steady fermentation into an arts district. A retrospective view of the pathway is part of EXPO CHICAGO’s IN/SITU Outside temporary installation programme, and will remain on view through the run of the fair, to be held at the Navy Pier (13-17 September).