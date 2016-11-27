The telecoms bigwig who picked up a paintbrush

It is the last chance to catch a show of works by budding artist Philipp Rudolf Humm at Riflemaker gallery in London (Being and Time; until 28 November). The Belgian-German practitioner draws on the Renaissance and Pop art in his playful figurative works that reference Botticelli and Edouard Manet. The latter looms large in Adulation (2016) which looks to the 1863 masterpiece Olympia. “Jostling, analysing, photographing—her voyeuristic audience is reminiscent of that that surrounds the Mona Lisa at the Louvre in Paris. In turn, Adulation can be seen as an allegory of the tabloid press and social media’s quest for perfection,” a press statement says. But Humm is no ordinary aesthete: the painter was the chief executive of T-Mobile in the US until 2012 and later became a top executive at Vodafone. His website says that he “has transitioned to become a full-time professional artist” after a successful corporate career. “There is more than one Humm in me and my art frees some of them,” he adds, rather cryptically.