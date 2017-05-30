The man who put Hirst in a spin—Blue Peter’s John Noakes

Register if you don't have an account
John Noakes, the amenable presenter of the classic UK children’s show Blue Peter who died earlier this week, has the unlikeliest of fans—British mega-artist Damien Hirst. In a BBC broadcast available online, Hirst explains that a 1975 episode of Blue Peter inspired him to become an artist. In the 1970s snippet, Noakes explains how to make and use a spinning picture painter, a rather basic machine for people “who like to paint but never know what to draw”. He splashes a few daubs of paint on some paper, spins the machine and produces a “Noakes masterpiece” (which looks incidentally just like a Hirst painting in miniature). “I remember thinking that’s fun whereas art is something more serious. As I got older, I started thinking about Van Gogh…. And I thought why does it have to be like that? The better art is the art made on the spin machine,” Hirst says on the BBC report.
By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies.Accept cookies