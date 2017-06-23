Future’s so bright: Times Square shows children's art

For four minutes out of every hour, visitors to New York’s Times Square can enjoy a brief respite from the advertising on the Clear Channel Spectacolor Sign to see the work of young New York artists instead. The billboard displays a rotating selection of 27 works in the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s current exhibition P.S. Art 2017: Celebrating the Creative Spirit of NYC Kids (until 29 October), an annual juried show of art by public school students in pre-kindergarten through 12th grade. The Times Square Advertising Coalition has put on the three-day presentation, which concludes today, 23 June. If you miss the Times Square showing, head to the Met to see the full group of 103 striking works in P.S. Art 2017. The future of art looks as bright as the lights of Times Square!



