Jackson Hole, Wyoming will experience a total solar eclipse today (21 August), and to celebrate, the local Center for the Arts has staged Observatories, an exhibition of site-specific works by ten contemporary artists, including Glenn Kaino and Sarah Braman. The works explore both the eclipse and the American West—which is “in some ways, treated like a Disneyland or a Western film, but hidden underneath that veneer is the violence and dark history”, says Andy Kincaid, who organised the show with Camille Obering and the artist Matthew Day Jackson. When visitors enter Anna Tsouhlarakis’s structure Edges of Ephemeral, made of old fencing wood, they learn about the Native Americans’ views of the eclipse, while Paul McCarthy takes on the Western film genre, presenting a stagecoach from a movie he is making with Damon McCarthy. (The film, a tale of a stagecoach journey turned violent, will be screened on the evenings of 22 and 23 of August.) Eduardo Navarro, who is showing a phone booth installation with eclipse glasses, has teamed up with Matthew Day Jackson on a phone recording that captures the apocalyptic feeling of an eclipse. Call 1-866-WYECLIPSE to hear Jackson’s grandfather reading the poem There Will Come Soft Rains (1920), by Sarah Teasdale, on nature’s indifference towards the disappearance of humankind. Observatories will be on view through 14 September (with the exception of McCarthy’s work, until 27 August).