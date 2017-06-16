Superflex's triplicate treat

The Danish artists’ collective Superflex are a bunch of japesters (their Investment Bank Flowerpots on show in the Aros Triennial in Aarhus serve, for instance, as containers for hallucinogenic plants). A piece available with von Bartha gallery at Art Basel (until 18 June) is another example of their canny creativity. If Value Then Copy (2017) is a triptych emblazoned with the aforementioned text, available at CHF65,000 for the original trio. Each of the works will be copied ten times, producing faded pieces in turn priced at CHF60,000 per triptych (rather like an art world version of a photocopier). We’re waiting with bated breath to see what they’ll do in Tate Modern’s Turbine Hall this autumn for the next Hyundai commission.