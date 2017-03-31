Step inside our rubbish skip (sorry, gallery)

Register if you don't have an account
If you find visiting galleries a little intimidating, it’s worth heading to a rather novel, small-scale new venue in Hoxton Square in East London. The Skip Gallery is a.... gallery in a skip (to put it bluntly). The London-based artists Catherine Borowski and Lee Baker came up with the innovative idea after struggling to find an exhibition space last year. “I was thinking of a moveable gallery and that’s when I came up with the idea of a gallery in a skip and how it could be a series,” Borowski told the Evening Standard newspaper. Visitors can step inside and see hundreds of spindles on show (the exhibition is a homage to Borowski’s mother, Aliya, who died on the Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca last year). The launch show—Na, I Don’t Want None of That Again—runs until 2 April. We understand, meanwhile, that the Fourth Plinth artist David Shrigley will take on the “skip” challenge later this year (watch this space).
By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies.Accept cookies