Sometimes an Easter bread is really just an Easter bread

by The Art Newspaper  |  26 May 2017
Easter decorations or deliberate desecration (Photo: Pavel Chikov‏/Twitter)
Russia’s moral police are seeing penises everywhere and even a judge recently got fed up. On Thursday, 25 May, a magistrate in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk threw out a case against a woman who had been accused of “deliberate desecration of a religious object” for sharing an allegedly phallic image of kulich, a tall Russian Easter bread, adorned with the requisite eggs, on social media. Prosecutors called in a religion expert who said that overt sexuality had been condemned by Christianity from the time of St Augustine. Maybe they should have just risen above it all. 

