Sections
In The Frame
Sections
In The Frame
News
In The Frame

Solange’s take on black identity via Tate.org

0 Comment
by The Art Newspaper  |  26 August 2017
More
Print Email Facebook Twitter
Solange’s take on black identity via Tate.org
Solange Knowles (courtesy SFMoMA)

The superstar singer Solange Knowles Ferguson, sister of Beyoncé, reflects on black identity and womanhood in a striking new online interactive piece available on the Tate website. As part of the digital dossier, entitled Seventy States, Solange discusses what drove her recent album, A Seat at the Table, musing also on the significance of the Tate Modern show Soul of a Nation, Art in the Age of Black Power (until 22 October) and why artist Betye Saar, a pioneer of the Black Arts movement, matters. She writes online: “There would be no hesitation should I be asked to describe myself today. I am a Black woman. A woman yes, but a Black woman first and last. Black womanhood has been at the root of my entire existence since birth.” The intriguing digital composition includes a piece titled we sleep in our clothes, (because we're warriors of the night) (2017), created at Tate Modern and featuring the work Capsules (NBPx me-you) (2010) by Ricardo Basbaum. Go to: http://www.tate.org.uk/whats-on/tate-modern/exhibition/soul-nation-art-age-black-power/solange-knowl...

You might also like

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies.

Accept cookies