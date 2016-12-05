Sofa so good for Nouvel

Jean Nouvel is going to be exceptionally busy in the foreseeable future, with two museums designed by the French starchitect due to open in the Middle East. The National Museum of Qatar is one of Nouvel’s humongous Gulf projects, while the other, the Louvre Abu Dhabi, is scheduled to open at some point next year. The latter’s distinctive latticed roof can be seen from a distance on Saadiyat Island, but Nouvel has also revealed the chic furniture that will fill the new institution. In an interview with Le Monde, he discusses his new exhibition at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs in Paris (until 12 February 2017), saying that “visitors can sit on black leather sofas, part of the LAD Line series, which are destined for the Louvre Abu Dhabi”.



