Sleeping and sliding in the Rijksmuseum

by The Art Newspaper  |  2 June 2017
Stefan Kasper watched over by the Night Watch
Have you dreamt about spending the night in a museum since reading From the Mixed-Up Files of Mrs. Basil E. Frankweiler as a kid? Stefan Kasper of Haarlem in the Netherlands recently slept at the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam—underneath Rembrandt’s 1642 painting The Night Watch, no less—without hiding in a fusty sarcophagus. As the ten millionth visitor to the Rijksmuseum, he was treated to an overnight stay, including a bed and nightstand set up under the masterpiece and a gourmet dinner-for-one. Kasper clearly enjoyed himself, even sliding on the floor of an empty gallery like Tom Cruise in Risky Business.

