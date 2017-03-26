Solange, tattoos & Judy Chicago's latest work at SFMoMA bash

Solange Knowles (courtesy SFMoMA)

The San Francisco Museum of Modern Art is marking the first anniversary of its heralded refurbishment in style, with a performance by the pop songstress Solange Knowles and the inauguration of new works by Judy Chicago and Clare Rojas. The Birthday Bash benefit, scheduled to take place 26 April, “will unfold in two concurrent parties”, says a statement: the Birthday Supper, a seated dinner in the museum’s fifth-floor Jean and James Douglas Family Sculpture Garden and the Surprise Bash, an interactive art experience in the museum’s seventh-floor galleries. Chicago’s Be No More installation, which will be on show at the museum’s Howard Street entrance, is a new iteration of the dry-ice environments that the feminist artist began making in 1967. Rojas will unveil a series of wall works at the Surprise Bash made in collaboration with the artist Barry McGee, featuring lyrics by Rojas's alter ego, the musician Peggy Honeywell. Artist Alex Israel will be inking guests with limited edition permanent tattoos, while Solange will crown the evening with a performance in the museum’s Haas Jr. atrium.