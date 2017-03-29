Rijksmuseum’s collection re-imagined in design competition

Looking to impress an art-loving lover or get some stylish shut-eye? Check out the ten shortlisted proposals of the third annual Rijksstudio Award, an international competition hosted by the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam that challenges members of the public to plunder the Rijksstudio—an online database of 215,000 objects from the museum’s collection, digitised and freely available for commercial and non-commercial use—to create new designs. Give in to temptation safely with the Eden Condoms, rubber wrappers with printed images inspired by Johann Sadeler’s 1643 engraving of Eve tempting Adam to eat from the tree, the proposal of Esther Pi and Timo Waag, from Spain. Masterpieces Never Sleep, an entry from Lesha Limonov of Belarus, is a sleeping eye mask that features the peepers from the painting Portrait of a Girl Dressed in Blue by Johannes Cornelisz. Verspronck (1641). A painting from just one year later, Rembrandt’s Militia Company of District II under the Command of Captain Frans Banninck Cocq (1642)—one of the most recognisable works in the collection—has also inspired sleepwear, the Night Watch Nightshirt, a cotton pyjama top printed with the subject’s elaborate ruff collar and cuffs, designed by Oliver Watson of the Netherlands. You can vote on your favourite design
until 20 April, and the winners of four cash prizes—three chosen by the award’s jury, and one “people’s choice award”—will be announced on 21 April at the museum.