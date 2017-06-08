Pop to the shop: inside Lucy Sparrow’s handmade felt bodega

Inside Lucy Sparrow's 8 ’till late at The Standard hotel in New York (Photo: Helen Stoilas)

Every New York neighbourhood has its bodega—that 24-hour store that sells all manner of last minute necessities, from tall-boys of Coors and late-night snacks to condoms and toilet paper. The Meatpacking District, home of the High Line and the Whitney, just got a suitably arty version with the opening of 8 ’till late, an installation by the British artist Lucy Sparrow in the Garden Room at The Standard hotel. Named after its hours of operation (8am-8pm, until 30 June), the shop is filled entirely with handmade felt and fabric recreations of your favourite items, and you can buy anything on display. Prices range from $5 for a “surprise” treat dispensed from a giant felt gumball machine to $500,000 for the shop and all, including the felt cash register, ATM and hungry hungry deli cat. Celebrity chef Bobby Flay was spotted buying a Warholian display of plush Campbell Soup cans in a rainbow of flavours ($5,000, edition of 20)—but then we always knew he had good taste.