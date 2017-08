A giant inflatable chicken with a golden quiff of hair that resembles US President Donald Trump was installed in a public park in Washington within view of the White House on Wednesday as a protest against the American leader. The poultry pop-up was bought online for $1,300 by the documentary film-maker and organiser Taran Singh Brar, who told the Washington Examiner : “We are out here to criticize our president for being weak and ineffective as a leader and being too afraid to release his tax returns, too afraid to stand up to Putin and now engaged in a game of chicken with Kim Jong Un.” Brar applied for a permit from the US National Park Services to install the balloon and “kept showing up” until it was granted. The inflatable is based on a sculpture unveiled in a Chinese mall last year to celebrate the Year of the Rooster, and similar copies have recently appeared at protests around the US, including the Tax March in April. Trump himself won’t have to look at his bouncy doppelgänger though, since the president is currently on a 17-day vacation at his golf resort in Bedminster, New Jersey, while the Oval Office undergoes a renovation.