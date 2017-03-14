Peter Doig's lion helps Parkinson's show roar

A diminuative sculpture of a lion and a lighthouse donated by Peter Doig helped a selling show of works by more than 50 fellow artists get off to a flying start yesterday (until 15 March). Within half an hour of opening Cure³, an exhibition in aid of medical research into Parkinson's at Bonhams in London, almost half of the works had found buyers online. As well as Doig's lion (£40,000), other works by leading artists created for the 20cm sq. Perspex boxes provided by the curatorial team at Artwise included a box full of pill packaging and assorted medical bits and bobs by Damien Hirst (£20,000), a blingy bear by Grayson Perry (£15,000) and a buxom soft sculpture by Sarah Lucas, Acts Like a Real Tit (£18,000). Other fast sellers included works by Peter Blake, Jake and Dinos Chapman and Eva LeWitt (daughter of Sol), showing how creativity and generosity run through the genes of the art world. Cure3 is devised by Artwise in partnership with Bonhams and the David Ross Foundation to raise awareness and funds for the charity, The Cure Parkinson's Trust. To snap up a remaining work, go to www.cure3.co.uk