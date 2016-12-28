Out of the Frame (not In) at the Wallace Collection

Curators at the Wallace Collection in London, a museum specialising in Old Master and Renaissance art, have come up with a tip-top idea for bringing art to the elderly and people living with dementia: if these members of the community cannot access works at the collection, then why not take the works out to them? The Out of the Frame outreach scheme brings works to older people, including those living with dementia, residing in care homes and day centres throughout London. “Out of the Frame brings the collection to them in the surroundings in which they feel most comfortable. Using specially designed handling material and reproduction images, Wallace Collection staff are able to engage participants directly with artwork, encouraging learning, discussion and reminiscence,” says Anne Fay, the head of education at the Wallace Collection. The City of London charity, the City Bridge Trust, awarded a grant of £66,220 towards the lovely initiative.