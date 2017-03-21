Out and About in Hong Kong

The crème de la crème of Hong Kong's art world was out in force last night (20 March) in the city's Central district, with hordes of art lovers descending upon the Pedder Building where several galleries launched exhibitions coinciding with the launch of Art Basel Hong Kong. At Hanart TZ gallery, a live jazz band was regaling bemused guests attending the Luis Chan retrospective. "The musicians are a group of close friends and musical prodigies," a gallery spokeswoman tells us (one of Chan's favourite expressions was: "One must never serve friends moon [‘boring’ in Cantonese] cakes!"). At Simon Lee gallery, there was a lot of blah blah blah about…. some blah blah blah paintings by US artist Mel Bochner (overheard: “This guy’s bang on about the art circus.”). Over at White Cube gallery on Connaught Road, Theaster Gates was in an exuberant mood. His show features sculptures and paintings that “incorporate the processes and materials of roofing”. The work A Transgressive Wyoming (2017), looks like a map of the US. “It was vertical,” Gates says. “It panned out that way…. It’s a little bit like America,” quipped the Chicago-based artist regarding his jaunty take on Uncle Sam.







