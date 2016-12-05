On the list

The journalist and author Janet Mock, shot by Timothy Greenfield-Sanders in 2016 as part of The Trans List (Photo: © Timothy Greenfield-Sanders)
As the debate continues about the place of identity politics in the 2016 United States presidential election, the Annenberg Space for Photography in Los Angeles is showing portraits shot by the filmmaker Timothy Greenfield-Sanders that explore the meaning of different forms of identity—sexuality, race, gender, ethnicity, class—as well as the diversity of individuals within groups. Identity: Timothy Greenfield-Sanders the List Portraits
(until 26 February) includes 151 large-format photographs from different “lists” of Americans that Greenfield-Sanders has shot over the past decade, which include The Black List, The Latino List, The Women’s List and The Out List, as well as the first presentation of the newest instalment in the series, The Trans List. The transgender Americans portrayed in this group include the athlete turned reality television star Caitlyn Jenner, the journalist Janet Mock and Nicole Maines, who successfully sued her former school district in a landmark discrimination case on students choosing to use a restroom corresponding to their gender identity. Eleven of these subjects discuss their experiences in Greenfield-Sanders’s documentary The Trans List, which premieres tonight, 5 December on HBO.