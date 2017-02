F. N. Souza, Man and Woman Laughing (1957). Courtesy of DAG Modern

DAG Modern, India Art Fair, New Delhi, 2-5 FebruaryFrancis Newton Souza posed with this oil on masonite painting on the cover of the catalogue of his exhibition at London’s Gallery One in 1957. Painted during what many believe was Souza’s golden decade, it used to be in the collection of Harold Kovner, an American who acquired several of Souza’s works over a four-year period by paying him a monthly stipend.