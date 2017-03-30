OBAs (and YBAs) now eligible for the Turner Prize

The Tate has scrapped the age limit on the Turner Prize, which means that artists of any age are now eligible for the headline-hitting award (artists aged over 50 have previously been ruled out). Alex Farquharson, the director of Tate Britain, says that “the Turner Prize has always championed emerging artists… now that its reputation is so firmly established, we want to acknowledge the fact that artists can experience a breakthrough in their work at any age.” Another surprise development is that the works shown in the Turner Prize exhibition will also be taken into consideration during the judging process (previously, nominees were assessed on the basis of prior shows and projects). Meanwhile, the 2018 judges have been announced, and include Elena Filipovic, the director of Kunsthalle Basel and Oliver Basciano, the international editor of ArtReview.