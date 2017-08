Scurrying fast on the heels of the “Trump chicken” that popped up in Washington last week , an inflatable rat modelled on the likeness of Donald Trump with "a comb-over, unsightly eye bags, a long rat tail, confederate flag cufflinks and Russian Federation lapel pin" appeared in New York on Monday ahead of the US President’s visit to his hometown. The work, inspired by the omnipresent labour union protest symbol, is the creation of the artist Jeffrey Beebe and was realised by the Chelsea gallery BravinLee , which launched a Kickstarter campaign to fund it. It was installed on Grand Army Plaza on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan, just a few blocks away from Trump Tower. “The inflatable rat, an enduring sign of resistance and ridicule, has been re-purposed to help lead protest against Trump’s policies,” the gallery said in a statement. It plans to send the rat marching out to events around the city.