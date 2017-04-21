Moving images in Miami

Faena Art has brought the Biennale de l’image en mouvement (Biennale of Moving Images) to the US for the first time since the travelling event of new video and film commissions, organised by the Centre d’Art Contemporain Genève, was founded in 1985. The arts non-profit is showing its choice of biennale highlights at Faena Bazaar and Park in Miami Beach (through 30 April), with a series of film screenings on weekends and seven video installations, including the Paris-based filmmaker Emilie Jouvet’s Aria (2016), an intimate look at family structures and queer parents. The works “really resonated”, says Ximena Caminos, the artistic director and chair of Faena Art, pointing to topics, such as gender fluidity, “that are in some way defining the future steps of society”.



Faena has also added two extra works to its presentation of the biennial, which will both be screened this Sunday (24 April). The New York-based artist and filmmaker Paris Kain’s short video Love.Serve.Remember (2016), a critical view of the legal system, explores “how Western society operates from a control space”, Caminos says. The Miami-based artist Jillian Mayer’s short video You’ll Be OK (2014)—skywriting of the encouraging phrase that becomes faded by gusts of wind—will represent the hometown art scene. “I wish we could have included more local artists—we will do that in two years,” Caminos says.



In May, the biennial will travel to the Faena Art Center Buenos Aires.



