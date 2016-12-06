Momart hosts eye-catching fundraiser for Sightsavers

Paul Fryer's eye-catching Christmas tree
The British art handling company Momart launched its annual artist-designed Christmas card at the Groucho Club last night. Instead of the traditional card, however, the London-based artist Paul Fryer created a Christmas bauble emblazoned with an all-seeing eye, with limited edition box sets auctioned off for charity. The artist's obvious enthusiasm for the fundraising project came in an additional, specially-designed Christmas tree, which became the star lot of the evening. All proceeds from the night went to Sightsavers who work towards eliminating preventable blindness around the world. www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Momart-Ltd